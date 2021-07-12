Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

August 9, 2006

The Galva Fire Department will host its annual hog roast Saturday, August 19 at the fire station, from 4 to 7 p.m. The menu includes pork sandwiches, cole slaw, beans, chips, dessert and drink. Carry-outs are available. Costs are $6 for adults and $3 or kids.

Area students enrolled in Western Illinois University were named to the 2006 Summer Dean’s List. They are Michael J. Stone, Altona and Tim A. Miller of Oneida.

Chad VanDeVelde of LaFayette, a student in the Doctor of Chiropractic program at Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport, Iowa, has been named to the college’s Dean’s List for the sixth trimester.

The Galva Senior Girls softball team had a successful season, capturing second place in both BI-county regular season play and league tournament. Team members include Jenny Hall, Kelsi Dehler, Allie Maxwell, Kelsey Cochran, Karissa Nash, Lerin Mallory, Cortnie McClintic, Taryn VanDeVelde, Jessica Confair, Whitney Thompson, Coach Brittany Dehler, Anna Olson, Karly Johnston, Ellie Savage and Coach Fred Dehler.

25 Years Ago

August 31, 1996

Kevin Jaquet, who will be beginning his 10th year in 4-H and is a member of the Bright Horizons 4-H Club was elected president o the Knox County 4-H Federation Board at its annual meeting held Saturday, July 13 at the Knox County fairgrounds.

Erin VanDeVelde, a sophomore at Galva High School, has been named to the Frontier/Clarity All American Farm Team of the Year.

Three ROWVA boys were named to the Galesburg “A Pony All Stars team that took third place in the Quincy Sectional Tournament in Quincy on July 13-14. They are Jacob Dixon, Oneida, Thad King, Victoria and Brandon Rusk. Victoria.

Special award winners at ROWVA Volleyball Camp are Hilary Fritz, Leslie Leafgreen, Margie Bent, Alicia Higgerson, Marja Smith, Laura Nelson and Robin Johnson.

Members of the 1996-07 Galva High School Dance and Drill team are Miranda Murray, Lindsey Resch, Shanna Thomson, Ellen Sutor, Heather Fox, Callie Ruhl, Ryan Calef, Kim Dietsch, Megan Gibson, Stacey Lind and Tara Bates. The group recently competed at the Universal Dance Association Camp held at Augustana College, July 14-17.

50 Years Ago

August 6, 1971

A tremendous face lifting project has been started south of Victoria and the land in an area known as Round Bottoms is soon to take on a different look. Work on a multi-million dollar project was recently started. A lake will be created by a dam and thousands of hone sites are to be developed.

Galva High School has increased the cost of a season football ticket this year. The cost has been raised from $4 to $5.The cost for a single adult ticket had also been raised from $1.25 to $1.50.

Warren Workheiser and David Turnerboth of the Galva area, were among 25 students receiving board service scholarships from Black Hawk College.

The Grand Champion Dorset ewe of the 4-H sheep show at the Henry County Fair last week was shown by Miss Judy Bates, a member of the Galva Sodbusters 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Bates, Galva.

100 Years Ago

August 5, 1921

Because of poor health Clarence Naslund sold his barber shop in this city last Friday to Roy Wickblom, of Bishop Hill. Possession was given to the new owner Monday morning. In conjunction with this deal Ed Krans purchased the Wickblom barber shop in the Colony village. He also was given possession Monday.

Mrs. Anna Baltimore returned Monday from Galesburg where she spent a week visiting at the home of her daughter.

Albert Sturms left Saturday for his home in Kewanee after spending several weeks at the home of C. A. Stearns.

Miss Mabel Lindgren left Monday for Minneapolis, Minnesota, where she will visit with her sister, Mrs. Edna Hallstrom