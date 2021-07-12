Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

July 21, 2006

The bell tower of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church was the last portion of the church to be demolished on July 13. Last November, the church was damaged beyond repair by fire. Congregation members plan to build a one-story church on the same site.

Despite several recent pet owners writing letters to the editor recounting recent dog attacks, Geneseo Police Chief Tom Piotrowski said there are no "outstanding loose dogs in the community as far as we can tell."

25 Years Ago

July 19, 1996

J.F. Edwards Construction Co. has asked the city to annex 40 acres north of Geneseo on Rt. 82 contiguous to Edwards Commercial Park.

Family Medical Associates is in the process of discussing its future with larger medical organizations, according to Dr. Ford. As far as a sale or an association, etc. we haven’t finalized anything.

50 Years Ago

July 15, 1971

Rainfall of slightly more than eight inches was dumped on the headwaters of Geneseo creek last Saturday, causing the second disastrous flood to some twenty business and other properties in three years. The loss of property in the business places was generally not thought to be as high as the estimated $100,000 to $200,000 of 1969.

An apparent "cold" 'bolt of lightning struck the corner of a room in the home of Mrs. Pearl Hutchinson, 718 South Oakwood Ave. during the early morning thunderstorm Tuesday. The bolt struck shortly after midnight, tearing siding from the corner of the home and blowing the plaster and lath throughout the bedroom where Mrs. Hutchinson was sleeping about five feet from the corner.

100 Years Ago

July 15, 1921

Sabbath evening at 8 o’clock the Park service was conducted by the local W.C.T.U. The services consisted of the opening hymn, America, followed by the Jubilee song by a male octette.

For rent – Three pleasant rooms suitable for light housekeeping, or will rent separately. Good location. Mutual phone 106-I.