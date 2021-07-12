Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

August 10, 2006

Orion Fall Festival is only three weeks away, and co-chairman Larry DeVolder and Rod Parrish are overseeing a full schedule of events. All weekend long residents and visitors will enjoy Scarecrows Around Town displays. A pie auction and carnival rides start at 5 p.m. on Friday are some of the highlights for the weekend.

BankORION employees preparing to draw for raffle prizes are Kimber Joseph, Sharon Warner, Lacey Thompson and Jolleen Montgomery. At the drawing on Friday, Aug. 5, the winners were Grady Usrey of Cambridge, John Deere off-road 4 X4 Jeep, Marilyn Bourne of rural Colona, John Deere extended reach hedge trimmer; and Kathi Parrish of rural Coal Valley, BankORIONS collectors coin box. Proceeds from the raffle went to the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life fundraiser.

Lyndsey Jackson of Orion has been named to the Morehead State University dean’s list for the 2006 Spring semester for earning a grade point average of at least 3.5.

Adam Tennant of Orion has been nominated to the 2005-06 Who’s Who Among Students in American College and Universities and was also named to the dean’s list at the University of Dubuque for earning a grade point average of at least 3.5 or higher.

25 Years Ago

August 1, 1996

Tammi Thornburg of Andover won the grand championship at the Henry County 4-H dog obedience show, held at the fairgrounds in Cambridge. Kyle Born of Andover was named reserve grand champion.

On Wednesday, July 24, Donovan Lodge of Andover won the Bomber feature at the Knox County Fair Race, 74 Raceway Larry Lodge of Andover was fourth and Todd Sandusky of rural Coal Valley, ranked third in the Pro Stack division at East Moline Speedway, placed second n his heat and 10th in the feature on Friday, July 26.

Brad Anderson of Osco won the championship of the Henry County Fair’s 4H carcass show, according to results released in late July by Swine Superintendent Brian Bertelsen.

Tom Domino, an 18 year veteran teacher at Orion High School, has resigned to become principal of Silvis Middle School.

50 Years Ago

August 5, 1971

Larry Manecke, son of Mr. and Mrs. Don Manecke of rural Orion is one of several Boy Scouts from the Ilowa Council area attending the 13th World Jamboree of Boy Scouts being held in Japan, August 2 through 10.

The church council of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Orion will hold a farewell reception honoring Rev. and Mrs. Myrvin L. Holmberg on August 8 from 2 to 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Underwood returned last Saturday after spending a week with relatives in Elizabeth Town, Kentucky.

Mr. and Mrs. William Rhodenbaugh and family moved Saturday from Richland Park to Bay Port, Minnesota where he will be principal of the elementary school there.

100 Years Ago

August 4, 1921

Get a Chautauqua ticket and take in every session. This is the only way to really enjoy the Chautauqua.

Orion friends have received word from Mr. and Mrs. John Gustafson and son Clayton, who are visiting relatives in Cincinnati, that they are having a fine time.

Mrs. S. D. Ruggles, of Colfax, Iowa is visiting at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Edgar C. Love.

Miss Bertha Rhoadarmer returned home Saturday evening from a visit of several days with her friend, Miss Eunice Guthrie, in Bloomington.