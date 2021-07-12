Property transfers

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

Chad H. and Amy M. Lewis to Elizabeth and Zachary S. Murphy, 430 S. Tremont, Kewanee $90,500.00

George Hanson to Jyrel Isreal The South Fifty (50) feet of Lots One (1) and Two (2) in Block Six of Tenney’s Addition of Kewanee $2,000.

Steven A. and Cindy J. Hancock of Geneseo to Lance B and Julie A Snodgrass, Lot 28 of Oakwood Acres. Section II a subdivision in the city of Geneseo $325,000.00

Bonnie Dewitt n/k/a Bonnie Hoadily to Youl Alquezada Ballinas, 814 Chestnut St., Kewanee $25,000.00

John W. Buckley to Christopher Cervantes 231 Edwards St. Kewanee $87,500.00

Trace W. Hutcherson to Jonathon and Samantha Swanson Lot 140 of Stonebridge Crossing Resubdivision of Lots DU35, DU36, DU37, DU38, DU39, DU40, DU41, DU42, DU49, DU50, DU51, DU52 and DU53 in Stonebridge Crossing Subdivision Phase l City of Colona $240,000.00

William John Weffels, Bettendorf, Iowa to Mathew Eric and Yvette Mary Biddle, 413 W. Pearl St, Geneseo $138,000.00

Jonathon H and Samantha J. Swanson of Cambridge to Patrick S. Canada of Rock Island 515 W. Upper St., Cambridge $170,000.00

Michael D. and Darla Wakeland to Dana Peterson and Dolores L. Peterson 321 West South St., Cambridge $93,000.00

Jared T. and Sara B. Hutchcraft to Mary B Brandle and Christopher L. Suitor The South Third Lots 6 and 7 in Block 9 in the Village of Colona $143,500.00