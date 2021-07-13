Foster Hope hosts Try-A-Kayak event for foster kids

Claudia Loucks

“Just another example of Divine Intervention,” was how Lola Rahn answered when asked how “Try-A-Kayak” event for foster kids happened.

She said, “I had wanted to offer an opportunity for kids in care to Kayak for awhile. I was thinking of doing something at Giant Goose, but we have only thee kayaks.”

She received a message from a foster parent, Tim Eastman of East Moline, asking if Foster Hope would be interested in hosting a “Try-A-Kayak” event for foster kids…He has 20 kayaks!” Rahn said.

Eastman managed the activities on the water and Foster Hope provided lunch and life jackets for the 17 to 20 kids who came to the event.

“God is good!” Rahn said. “He continually blesses Foster Hope.”

Rahn, who with her husband, Ryan Rahn, founded Foster Hope in April of 2017, when they opened space at 107 South State St. in Atkinson, in the former Atkinson Grade School building, which is where foster parent training classes and support group meetings are held and where items needed by foster families are collected and distributed.

Foster Hope is a 501 c3 non-profit organization that supports foster families in the Quad Cities and surrounding areas.

Foster Hope currently serves families in Henry, Rock Island, Mercer and Whiteside counties.

Rahn said. “Our services are available to families licensed through Bethany for Children & Families, Center for Youth & Family Services, DCFS and Lutheran Social Services.”

In addition to the support group meetings, Foster Hope offers clothes (sizes newborn to 12/14), diapers, infant equipment and other items needed by children when placed in foster care.

“We also host three annual appreciation events for families – Foster Parent Appreciation Dinner, Celebration of Families Picnic and ‘Shopping for Siblings’ event,” Rahn said. “The kayak event may become the fourth.”