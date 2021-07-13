Gerard becomes "Human Sundae" as fundraiser

Pictured is Kevin Gerard who was the human sundae between acts at the Levitt Amp concert Sunday night in Wiley Park.

The contest started at Anderson Family Coffee when Galva’s high school and junior high and high school’s dance drill coach, Ali Weston was looking for ways to help the girls raise money for camp.

Brian Anderson owner of the coffee shop said he had been involved in a contest before called "revolving points."

The points are gathered on whether your can gets coins or bills put in containers at Anderson Family Coffee.

The contestants were Gerard, Kevin Wapelhorst, Nicole Nelson, Ali Weston, Darcy Swanson, Fire Chief Nate Byers and Mayor Rich Volkert.

Kevin was the loser so he was the candidate for the human sundae.

Members of the dance drill poured chocolate, caramel, whipped cream, nuts, chocolate chips and cherries over his head.

The contest raised $1,400 for the girls to go to camp.

Sunday night’s concert was Morgan Myles and Bonne Finkin.

Next Sunday, July 18th will be Lewis Knudsen and Mississippi Heat. Bring your chairs and come to Wiley Park at 6 p.m..