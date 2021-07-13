Ribbon cutting at Panoply

Claudia Loucks

Panoply Design Studio opened its doors in the spring of 2016 and has expanded enormously since that time. A 2,500 square-foot addition has been added and an official opening of the building was delayed until recently due to the pandemic.

Zack Sullivan, executive director of the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, was in charge of the recent ribbon cutting, and he said, “It is encouraging that the Geneseo Chamber has celebrated ten ribbon cutting ceremonies thus far in 2021. There were concerns about business closures during the onset of the pandemic. Even though many communities and businesses have faced difficult economic conditions due to the pandemic, Geneseo has had a roaring comeback, economically speaking. We’ll keep working at the Geneseo Chamber to ensure that Geneseo’s comeback continues.”

When Ashley Rothschild Moore opened Panoply at 106 South Oakwood Ave. in Geneseo she thought the building “was the perfect size.”

She soon outgrew that space and explained, “What we stated out in has proven too small for the amount of projects we are servicing.”

Pat Durnal, also a designer, works with Moore at Panoply.

Panoply is an interior design business featuring commercial and residential design including new construction and remodels.

As her business grew, Moore found that deliveries filled up her small space “in moments,” she said. “Initially, we just invested in a storage unit, but quickly realized it was not conducive for day-to-day business to be running back and forth.”

The decision was made not long after opening her studio to build the 2,500 square –foot addition, and Moore said, “With the new addition, we have a warehouse space for deliveries and organization for clients’ orders.”

The addition includes a showroom environment to the front of the building, which Moore said, “is an invitation to clients and the public to come see what we do and how we do it, as well as offering a small amount of shopping pieces.”

The studio features space for some upholstery and case good companies to show quality and design options.

“We have home décor and accent pieces as well as decorative lamp lighting,” Moore said.

The current studio space serves as a resource room to house all the fabrics and trim lines and books, wallpaper options, furniture fabric and wood samples and more.

“In this space, we can ‘make a mess’ as we sort through fabrics and finishes for projects,” she said. “The new space is set up with workstations that provide space where we do our design presentations. Each station has a TV where we display the project while the station we sit at is ample enough to lay out and work with all the design samples.”

Moore knew from a young age that she wanted to be “some kind of artist.”

Her creativity is evident in the name of her studio. Panoply, pronounced pan-ah-plee, means “a complete or impressive collection of things; a splendid display.”

“My husband and I love the band ‘Decemberists,’ and the lead singer is an English literature major and in one of our favorite songs, ‘June Hymn,’ he uses the word ‘panoply,’ so we use it in our own conversations, and Andy suggested it for the name of the studio.”

“I have always enjoyed and needed the creative freedom that comes with free lance design, “she said. “I have a love and appreciation for all genres and eras of design.”

Her previous experience includes working as an interior designer for Ethan Allen, Davenport, for 10 years before opening her shop in Geneseo.

Moore said the decision to open the studio in her hometown allows her not only creative freedom, “but also the personal freedom to be present in the lives of our three children.”

For more information, call Panoply at 309-944-2552.