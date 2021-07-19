Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

August 17, 2006

Robert Reagan is the new principal of Cambridge High School. Previously Reagan taught Spanish for seven years.

President of the Cambridge Historical Society Keith Keith Robinson stands by the Heritage Village sign. An avid collector of historical items and owner of the Old, Odd and unusual Museum, his love of history has kept the memories alive in Cambridge.

Degroot’s Lane and Lounge will sponsor its Third Annual Bike Night Saturday, August 19. Several activities are planned, including a fun run, featuring six stops, a horseshoe tournament, a biker Babe Contest and a band. Getting ready for the event are John Witter, Kevin Casteel, Brad Sloan, Travis Casteel and Tom Johnson.

Cambridge Main Street will host their senior Citizen Evening at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, August 17 at Shar-Leta’s Catering in downtown Cambridge. A meal consisting of chicken or ham salad on croissants, salad, dessert and lemonade or coffee will be served at 5 p.m. followed by several rounds of bingo.

25 Years Ago

August 15, 1996

Thomas White of Osco was named to the 1995-96 spring semester Dean’s list at Trinity International University, Deerfield. Mr. White, a graduate of Orion High School is a senior majoring in music.

Victoria King, daughter of Lynn and Irene Conklen and Ray Redecker, all of Andover, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring semester at Belmont, Tennessee. She is a senor majoring in English.

Jerica Etheridge of Lynn Center was awarded a degree from Northern Illinois University DeKalb at its May commencement ceremonies/.

Brent and Christi reed and Rod and Paula Janson, all of Cambridge, traveled to Atlanta. Georgia to attend Olympic events on Friday, August 2. The Reeds and Jansons stayed with Brent’s brother Todd and his fiancé Ms. Taber, who live in Atlanta.

50 Years Ago

August 12, 1971

Miss Annmarie Troger of Insbruck, Austria, and American Field Service student of Cambridge High School during the 1966-67 year, arrived Sunday, August 6, for a three week visit. She is shown here with Darl Fike as they view a carved wooden plaque she brought as a present for the Fikes, her host family while she lived here. She will stay with the Fikes, visit old friends and travel with the Fike’s daughter Cheryl, before returning to her native country where she is employed by a travel agency. Mr. and Mrs. Fike held an open house for Miss Troger Tuesday night.

Marvin Melton was installed commander of American Legion Post 417 during a meeting in the Legion hall Monday night. Other officers installed were LeRoy Carlson, senior vice commander; Russell Boberg, finance officer; Harlan Craig, chaplain; Dean Leander, historian; and Mike Echelber, seargeant-at-arms. Leonard Telleen was installing officer.

Mr. and Mrs. Earl W. Carlson spent Sunday afternoon in Pekin visiting with Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Munson. Mrs. Munson is in Pekin Memorial Hospital recovering from a broken hip.

Mr. and Mrs. Clark Penn and Eric of Maywood spent the weekend with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. L. A. Senquist. The Penns, the Senquists and Mr. and Mrs. W. D. Olson attended the Olson family reunion at the Kenneth Holmes home at Wataga Sunday.

100 Years Ago

The Cambridge Livestock Association shipped two carloads of hogs to the Chicago market on Monday afternoon.

Mrs. Margaret Hutchinson of Washington, Iowa is visiting relatives and friends in Cambridge.

Coal Valley vs Cambridge play baseball on the fairgrounds Sunday afternoon, August 14.

Raymond Bainbrick of Washington, Iowa is visiting his relatives and friends in Cambridge.