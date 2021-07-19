Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

January 16, 2006

Galva Day men’s committee chairman Brian Robbins presents the Chamber of Commerce trophy to Greg Kaiser for low gross and the Mayor’s Trophy to Brad Buck for low net.

Champions of the Ladies Galva Day golf outing were Jill Matchett and Erin Rossell. Matchett won the Mayor’s plaque for low net while Rossell was awarded the Chamber of Commerce plaque for low gross.

All Galva and surrounding area farmers and tractor collectors are invited to a one day tractor drive on Saturday, August 19. Drivers will gather on the west side of Wiley Park in Galva at 9 a.m. They will drive until they stop for a lunch break at an area restaurant. The group plans to return to Wiley Park between 2 and 3 p.m.

The Galva Swimming pool will close for the 2006 season on Saturday, August 19. Supt. Jack Laramore told the Galva Park District board August 9 that the pool will be drained Sunday, August 20 to get ready for minor repairs before it is painted.

25 Years Ago

August 14, 1996

The Galva School District Board of Education accepted several resignations at its meeting Monday night. Resignations accepted were Katie Laurin as high school cheerleading sponsor; Cindy Lahr, bus driver; Rita Mallery, elementary cafeteria and Susie Howell, E.C.C. cafeteria.

The 14 SOAR (Students Offering Assistance to Readers) volunteers, who gave a total of 101 hours of assistance at the library this summer, include Amanda Bernhardt, Dawnelle Brown,

Krista Compton, Brendy Hiller, Emily Holman, Ashley Lambert, Emily Larson, Jacqueline Main, Sara Naslund, Carrie Sallee, Darcy Swanson, Jennifer Swanson, Kelsey Tucker and Pam Vanbevem and monitor Amy Holman.

Gaye Norberg, Alpha, a Kitchen Consultant with Pampered Chef, Ltd., recently returned from the company’s national conference, held at Walt Disney World, Orlando, Fla. Norberg earned the incentive trip for six days for her husband through consistent sales and recruiting during the past 18 months.

Woodhull-Alpha Jaycees participated in roasting five hogs last Saturday in preparation of the Autumn Lavine benefit on August 24. They were Matt Miller, Mike Maher, Tim Funk, Mike DeSutter, Dale Teel and Kevin and Mindy Poppy.

50 Years Ago

August 12, 1971

The baskets on the bicycle of Mrs. Pat Nelson convert it into what could be described as a family affair form of transportation. Mrs. Nelson can take all of her children with her when she goes for a spin and they seem to enjoy it very much. For other uses found for bicycles by residents and a story of the sudden growth of the sport in Galva.

Galva has been selected for the site of the 1972 Babe Ruth State Tournament to be held on July 19, 20, 21 and 22. Galva was selected over East Moline which had also asked for the 1972 tournament.

Mr. and Mrs. Dale Theesfeld and Dennis of Dunlap were Saturday dinner guests in the home of his mother, Mrs. Marie Gray of Galva. Later in the day she accompanied them to Danny Theesfeld in Milan.

J. Lawrence Nelson of Los Gatos, California and Mr. and Mrs. Howard Nelson of Boxholm, Iowa were weekend guests in the home of their mother, Mrs. G. Alfred Nelson of Galva.

100 Years Ago

August 18, 1921

Galva’s first annual fly extermination campaign, conducted by the Board of Health and directed by Miss Esther Harrington, public health nurse, closed last Thursday. Seven pounds of flies were captured during the five week drive.

Judges in the Hampshire Swine department of the Galesburg District Fair, after examining 144 head of high class animals led into the ring yesterday by six breeder, awarded high honors on aged and champion boar. Z”browncrest Lookout” to the Browncrest Farm of this community. Another premium for the best boar under 24 monthes was also awarded “Browncrest Lookout” Other awards received by the same farm were Fourth on yearing boar, second on sow under two years, third on sow under 18 months, third on boar and three sows, first on produce dam and fourth on four swine, get of the same boar, senior boar.

The fire hydrants in Galva are being painted this week. Chief of Police Charles Hilton is doing the work. Officials point out that through this plan the painting will cost the city very little.

A large blue heron, measuring five feet from tip to tip of its wings, flew into the telegraph wire west of here one night last week and was captured by a lineman who was sent out to repair the damage