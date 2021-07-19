Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

August 17, 2006

Performing during a Main Street Concert on Friday evening, August 11, the Ellis Kell Band may well have been the first blues band ever to play in the band shell at Central Park, according to Tim Larson of Orion. Lead singer Ellis Kell, over the last 16 years, his group has consistently been one of the most popular in the quad cities.

On Friday evening, August 11, director Josh Hahn presented the first Marching Charger preview at the Orion High School football field. After the band presented its pre-game show and two songs from its half time show, Hahn invited parents to join their children on the field for a run-through of the pre-game show. The Smith family of Orion didn’t have to march, since Eric Smith was tethered to speakers. With him is his father and mother Chriss. The parents were suppose to help their children spell out “OHS”, but director . Josh Hahn jokes, “I think it says EZO not bad.”

The Orion All-Stars baseball team played in under-8 games this summer. They include Noah Clark, Austin Hutcherson, Nate Lawson, Levi Stropes, Jacob Washburn, Landon Taets, Gabriel Clarke, Adam Kern, Josh Ellison, Chris Dhabalt, Josh Anderson, Jacob Bergstrand and Ben Vanderheiden.

Caleb Seys of rural Coal Valley was the reserve champion showman in his age division at the Illinois State Fair earlier this month in Springfield. He also placed first in his class at the open Shorthorn Steer show.

25 Years Ago

August 8, 1996

Twila Wallin and her daughter Tricia Wallin, both of rural Coal Valley, are appearing in the Quad City Music Guild production of “My Fair Lady” this weekend at Prospect Park, Moline. Performances are Friday, August 9, Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11.

Officers of the Orion American Legion Post #255 for 196-97 are Fred Goodnight, commander; Harold Martens, first vice commander; Rolland Johnson, second vice commander; Tom Garrity, finance officer; Floy Calkins, service officer; Norman Border, chaplain; and Sam Alba, sergeant-at-arms. They were sworn in by Frank Lewis, past 15th District commander.

Nathan DeBaillie, a 1996 graduate of Orion High School, is the recipient of an honor scholarship from Augustana College, Rock Island.

Vern McKeag, bus mechanic for the Orion School district, finishing up the mechanical work on another school bus, in preparation for the start of another school year. The buses will roll on Friday, August 23, the first day of the 1996-97 school year.

50 Years Ago

August 12, 1971

Mrs. Margaret Hultgren returned home by plane Sunday evening after spending six weeks in the home of her brother and sister-in-law, Rev. and Mrs. Charles V. Bergstrom at Worcestor, Mass. And at their home on Cape Cod in West Yarmouth, Mass.

Paula Carlson returned to her home in Davenport Saturday after spending a week in the home of her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Reuben Carlson.

Mr. and Mrs. Dale Fouts have returned from Donna, Texas after helping their son, Mr. Phillip Fouts and family move to their home at Shady Rest Trailer Park. While there, their sons took tem to Mexico on a sight seeing trip. Phillip will enter Pan American University at Edinburg, Texas. He will still be assisted with Walgreen Co. at McAllen, Texas.

Mr. and Mrs. Guy Gainey returned Tuesday of last week after a week’s visit with relatives in Grand Island and Lincoln, Neb.

100 Years Ago

August 11, 1921

Mrs. Bridget Anderson and daughter, Ellen and Mr. Westrum of Lockport, are visiting at the C. A. Asplund home.

Harry Tabler left last Friday evening for a week’s visit at the home of his parents at Charlton, Iowa and with relatives at other points in Iowa.

At Orion opera house on Saturday night you will see, “The Last Door,” a good picture. Also a good picture show Saturday.

Miss Huldah Moody leaves today Thursday for a three weeks trip to Denver, Colorado Springs, and other points in Colorado.