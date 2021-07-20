Galva School Board issues "return to learn" plan

Carol Townsend

The board discussed the return to learn plan at Monday nights meeting. A message went out to all parents Tuesday morning about 11 a.m. telling them of the proposed plan. . A special school board meeting will be held Monday, July 26th at 6 p.m. to approve the plan.

Some of the items in the plan are return to full learning from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., serve lunch, cleaning and disinfecting, using ventilation, hand washing, promoting vaccines, CDC asks that everyone not vaccinated should wear a mask, trying to keep students 3 feet apart, and have parents sign that their child can be rapid tested. If a student can’t be tested and has symptoms, then the students in contact will have to be sent home too.

Students in sporting events will have to wear masks if not vaccinated. All students whether vaccinated or not will have to wear a mask on school busses or a drivers training car.

The IHSA will govern all sporting events.

There will be no remote learning this year unless a student has a situation or is in quarantine.

Becker said the Health Department told him Monday that there was 14 new cases in the county over the week-end. If cases continue to rise, then the district would have to go to Tier 2 and 3.

Amanda Norway, the Galva President of the Teachers Association addressed the board about a certain coach getting a summer stipend and also a position which was hired Monday night of Dean of students, PE teacher and not advertised. She said it seems like we are “sweetening the pot to get a football coach.” She said if a summer stipend was paid, a grievance will be filed. She concluded, “We are a school district not a sports club.”

The board did not answer but Superintendent Joe Becker told the newspaper Tuesday morning that he was meeting with Norway on Friday.

The board approved the following goals from their board retreat:

*The Galva School District will return all students to a pre-pandemic instructional environment in all buildings in accordance with the current ISBE/IDPH guidance.

*Galva School District will adopt a science curriculum and resources with fidelity across grade levels utilizing research-based methods, Illinois State Stand/NGSS, and best practices.

*Galva School District Projects will be scheduled each year, with project expenses ranging between 200K and 300K. Projects will be selected by the Board with the input already collected by the Facilities Working Groups.

*Galva School District will keep its community informed about positive accomplishments, timely events, and critical issues. Expanded use of the district website will be primary vehicle for enhanced communication in addition to social media presence to tell our story.

Superintendent Joe Becker reported that the Galva district has applied for the Esser III grant for $1,292,000. Becker said that 20 percent of this grant must be used for learning loss.

He also said that the installers of the windows had met with several administrators. The windows was suppose to be put in this summer but due to supply shortages, it is now scheduled for this Fall. The contractors are planning to work from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and full days when school is not in session.

He said he will said letters to all of the neighbors but they do not expect much noise.

The project should be finished by Thanksgiving.

The following employment items have been approved:

*approved Tyler Nichols as Hybrid PE teacher/Dean of student services

*approved Casey Miller as assistant football coach for the 2021-22 season

*approve Tayler Kuenneth as cross-country coach for the 2021-22 season

*approved David Saunders and Gaylene Gilbert as bus driver for the 2021-22 school year

*approved Ladosha Bystery as food service coordinator

Board member Mike Clucas was absent from the meeting.