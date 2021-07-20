New map signed by Governor, many Representatives no longer in familiar districts

Illinois has sent the proposed legislative maps to Governor Pritzker, who has signed them. If enacted, they would take effect in 2022. What it also does is changes who the Representatives and State Senators many have become familiar with, as well as District numbers, in some cases.

Having spent several hours with people who eat and breathe this kind of thing, these are the changes Western Illinois will have to look forward to should these maps be implemented.

For more detailed information, links to the Google maps with the legislative overlays are included at the end of the article.

In the northwestern corner of Illinois, State Senator Brian Stewart (R) will represent the 45th District in what appears to be all of Jo Daviess, Stephenson, and Winnebago, (with the exception of Rockford), Carroll and Ogle are also included. The eastern dividing line appears to be the eastern County line for both Winnebago and Ogle. Within that Senate District, (every State Senator has two Representatives within their district) House Districts 89 and 90 are included. Andrew Chesney (R) is the Representative for House District 89 which covers the parts of Winnebago and Ogle that are east of Rt 70, and includes the cities of Rochelle, Byron, and Rockton. State Representative Tony McCombie (R) also resides in this district, and would have to run in a primary in order to represent the 89th.

The new House District 90 covers all the rest of the Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll and Ogle to the state lines. The new 90th District will be represented by Dave Vella (D) from the Rockford area.

The next Senate District south of that is the 37th, currently represented by Win Stoller (R). House District 74 and 73. Tom Demmer would currently represent the newly formed 74th district, which runs across the northern county lines of Whiteside and Lee on the northern border, and on the south, N 2400 Ave in Bureau, in a straight line that intersects with Wolf Road north of Geneseo, turning north on E 1200th St to the State line, taking in a piece of Rock Island county.. Demmer has expressed an interest in running for Secretary of State, according to Capitol News Illinois.

Ryan Spain (R) would represent House District 73, the other part of Stoller's Senate District. From Wolf Road north of Geneseo, he would represent most of Henry County excluding the areas of Bishop Hill, Nekoma, Woodhull and Galva. His district would take in Black Hawk East Community College. The balance of Bureau, excluding Spring Valley, Ladd and Dalzell, all of Stark, Putnam, Marshall, are in his district. As well as Peoria County, south along North Allen Road, and take in areas in north Peoria that include Germantown Hills, Detweiller Park and Mt. Hawley

To the West of Stoller's 37th, is State Senate District 36, which is currently an open Senate seat, consisting of the Quad cities, and communities along the I-74 corridor.

House District 72 takes in a large portion of Rock Island County, taking in the I-80 & I 88 interchange, and Hampton on the north, the communities of Moline, East Moline, Silvis Rock Island, Milan and the airport. This District is represented by Mike Halpin (D).

Also in this Senate District is what is now known as the 71st House District. It will be represented by Dan Swanson, and is bounded on the north by the Mississippi river, takes in communities of Silvis, Rock Island and Moline and Colona, and runs south through Swanson's hometown of Alpha, taking in Galesburg, Knoxville, Monmouth, all the way down to include portions of Macomb. The Macomb portion is bounded on the south by Grant Avenue. The lower portion of this district is bounded by the McDonough county line on the east, and County Road 600 to the west.

The last Senate District I plan to cover in Western Illinois is the 47th, represented by Neil Anderson. Made up of the 94th, currently represented by Norine Hammond (R), and the 93rd, Mark Luft (R).

The 93rd District picks up the lower third of Henry County not represented by Ryan Spain, the towns of Nekoma, Bishop Hill, Galva and Woodhull. It picks up Dahinda, Williamsfield, Brimfield, and down to Canton. It goes as far east as Pekin, North Pekin,and Schaeferville. It follows the Illinois River, along it's southern edge, and picks up Rt. 9 headed west. It is bounded on the west by Swanson's 71st district.

Hammond's 94th District, is a large mostly rural district that wraps around the 71st (Swanson) is bounded by the Mississippi on the west, and starts up in Andalusia, parallels Rt 67 as it heads south. It takes in the rural areas of Rock Island, Mercer, Henderson, Warren, McDonough, Fulton, Hancock, Mason and Schuyler.

Illinois new Senate map

Illinois new House map

Shortly after the committee released the above maps, Illinois GOP leaders filed a lawsuit in US District Court in Chicago arguing the maps are based on erroneous survey data, rather than Census data, and therefore violates the US Constitution. Census data is due to be released in mid-August or September, and results have been delayed due to the pandemic.

In the lawsuit, the GOP is also requesting that the Federal Court either order the appointment of a bipartisan commission, as provided in the Illinois constitution, or appoint a special individual to oversee the drafting of valid maps using the 2020 Census data.