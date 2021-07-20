News Briefs

staff writer

Orion hosts Blood Drive

Orion, IL - Orion VFW Post #143 & American Legion #255 will host a community blood drive from 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm on Wednesday, August 18 at 409 11th Ave, inside Legion Hall 409 11th Ave, Orion, IL

Appointments: To donate, please contact Darrel Muhleman at (309) 781-9896 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 3314 to locate the drive. 5500 Lakeview Parkway | Davenport, Iowa | (563) 359-5401

Donor Eligibility Criteria: Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, please call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before 6/23/21 are eligible to give at this drive.

Rep. Dan Swanson to host Veteran & Senior Resource Fairs

WOODHULL… State Representative Dan Swanson (R-Alpha) announced he will again be hosting Veterans’ & Seniors’ Resources Fairs in early August to help connect area residents with state, county, and local government agencies that may be of assistance to them.

The Veterans’ & Seniors’ Resources Fairs will take place August 3-6 in Aledo (Mercer County), Princeton (Bureau County), Galesburg (Knox County) and Kewanee (Henry County).

Tues, Aug 3 10:00am-1:30pm Mercer County VFW, 106 SW Third Ave, Aledo

Wed, Aug 4 10:00am-1:30pm Moose Lodge, 1339 N Euclid Ave, Princeton

Thurs, Aug 5 10:00am-1:30pm Knights of Columbus Hall, 1556 E Fremont St, Galesburg

Fri, Aug 6 10:00am-1:30pm Flemish American Club, 313 N Burr Blvd, Kewanee

Admission to all four events is FREE and a light lunch will be provided. In addition to staff and booths representing local agencies and state agency staff, Rep. Dan Swanson’s Constituent Service staff will be available for consultation during the events. To sign up for a booth at the events as an exhibitor, please contact Rep. Swanson’s District Office at 309-334-7474.

Elks Children's Care Clinic

The Rock Island Elks 980 Lodge in cooperation with the Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation will sponsor a free children’s orthopedic assessment clinic on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. The clinic is from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM and is by appointment only for low income families and Illinois residents only. To make an appointment call the Illinois Elks Children’s Care office at 1-800-272-0074 between the hours of 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM Monday through Friday. There are no charges for any services at this clinic.

The Elks will hold the clinic at ORA Orthopedics at the office of Dr. Michael Pyevich. The office is located at 520 Valley View Drive, in Moline. The hours for the clinic are 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

No medical referral is necessary for the clinic but physicians are welcome to refer patients to the clinic for a specific reason or second opinion. School nurses are welcome to refer children and families to the clinic.

Cambridge Masons to host Blood Drive

Cambridge Masons will hold its annual blood drive for ImpactLife (formerly known as Miss.Valley Blood Ctr.) on Wednesday July 28th from 7AM-10AM at the Cambridge Community & Youth Center, 407 N West St. Donations are needed as our regional hospitals are down to a critical one-day supply of blood products. Collections are done in a safe manner as appointments and masks are required. Please contact Richard Lindburg at 309-945-7499 or go online to bloodcenter.org and select group code 861.

Galva Blood Drive

The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the Galva First United Methodist Church in Epworth Hall at 214 NW 2nd Avenue on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. For an appointment call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org. Bring a friend and help save lives together.

Maximize your blood donation. Help more patients. If you are an eligible type O,B – or A- donor, consider making a Power Red donation. Red blood cells are most commonly transfused blood component.