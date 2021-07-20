Orion's Seventh Street progresses

Mindy Carls

Rain last week caused work on Seventh Street to come to a slight standstill, Trustee Neal Nelson said at the Orion village board meeting on Monday, July 19.

Most of the concrete work — curb, gutter and sidewalk — has been completed, the trustee said.

Some sections of sidewalk still need to be done, he said. To avoid having to narrow a sidewalk next to a fire hydrant, the hydrant will be moved.

Next week, after the ground firms up, workers will lay asphalt, Nelson said. It should go fast.

“We’re trying to build a very sturdy road over there,” the trustee said.

In other business

• Workers expect to drill holes on Tuesday, July 20, for poles that will carry crosswalk lights, Nelson said. Also, workers will drill holes for foul poles and scoreboard poles at Love Park.

• Lakewood Electric hopes to install decorative lights on Fourth Street in the first week of August, Nelson said. They should be in before Orion Fall Festival.

• Orion is last on Henry County’s seal coat list, the trustee said. Although the county has not set a firm date, Fall Festival will not have to deal with a fresh coat.

• Village employees are working together to spread mulch in the village parks, Nelson said.

• The board approved closing 10th Avenue in late afternoon and evening for events at The O Kitchen & Tap on Saturday, Aug. 7; Saturday, Aug. 21; and Friday, Aug. 27, and during Orion Fall Festival on Friday, Sept. 3; Saturday, Sept. 4, and Sunday, Sept. 5. Street Superintendent Neil Dahl will provide barricades.

• Prairie Knoll Estates has had drainage issues during recent rainfall, and the causes could be a blocked tile or silt buildup, Nelson said. Village President Jim Cooper will try to set up a meeting with developers, who he believes are responsible for correcting the problem.

• Cooper said the contractor for the 11th Avenue water main replacement project is waiting on parts.

• The board approved a $7.2 million appropriations ordinance.