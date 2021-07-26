Beth Kastorff retires from full time work in education

Claudia Loucks

Beth Kastorff has retired, but not completely…After 33 years of full time work in education, Kastorff is stepping into a new role in the 2021-2022 school year – assisting the Geneseo High School Special Education Department on a part-time basis.

Kastorff was approached to help mentor a new teacher in the Special Education Department and she said, “I have been a mentor-coordinator for the Geneseo School District for several years, so when I was asked to be mentor I felt that would be a good fit because I have had experience in the District’s mentoring program and I believe it is a good way for me to pay it forward. It allows me an opportunity to share what I have learned through the years.”

In addition to her new position “in retirement,” Kastorff plans on spending more time with family and friends in Geneseo, “as well as around the country,” she said.

She was born in Manning Iowa, and graduated from the University of Iowa in 1988.

Kastorff and her husband, Steve, moved to Geneseo from Moline in 1990, “as we wanted a small town to settle in and raise a family,” she said. “Geneseo is our children’s home too, and we like to call it our home town too. We have been blessed to have great neighbors, church families and friends here.”

She and her husband are parents to one daughter, Andrea (Kastorff) Joseph, Des Moines, Iowa, and one son, Paul Kastorff, who is serving in the United States Navy, stationed in Norfolk, VA.

After teaching fifth and sixth grades in Moline for six years, Kastorff was hired by Dave Markward and the late Dr. Harold Ford to teach third grade with Joy Dwyer at Northside School in Geneseo.

She has taught in the Geneseo School District for 27 years – four years of third grade and 10 years at the fifth grade level with Bill Eaker in Geneseo. She then moved to the Geneseo Middle School where she taught seventh grade geography for eight years.

After earning her special education endorsement, Kastorff worked as a Special Education Resource Teacher at Geneseo Middle School for two years. Her last three years in education were at Geneseo High School as a Special Education Resource Teacher.

“My favorite memories are of all the fun we had as teachers in Geneseo,” she said. “I have made many life-long friends, and the common factor of all of those friendships is that we laughed a lot together and enjoyed our jobs.”

“I also have fond memories of working with hundreds of students and watching them grow up,” she added. “It has been a blessing to have the support of the parents and students’ families as they allowed me to be part of their children’s school journey.”

“I will miss the energy of being around kids,” she said. “I believe they kept me young at heart.”