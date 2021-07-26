First Choice in Colona taking appointments for school physicals

staff writer

The First Choice Healthcare Colona Clinic –103 1st St., Colona announces they will be offering School & Sports Physical Exams by appointment on Wednesday, July 28; Monday, August 2; Tuesday, August 3; and Wednesday, August 4 from 8am-4pm.

These special clinics will offer school & sports physicals at a cash price of only $25. Those with insurance coverage, please bring insurance information if billing to insurance.

The clinic will offer area Junior High and Senior High School Athletes, Freshmen, Sixth Graders, Kindergartners, and Preschoolers school or sports physicals. Please note, to help reduce wait times, arrive with your physical form (obtained through your local school districts) already completed.

Immunizations, TB checks; blood lead screenings, and other needed lab tests are available to participants at additional charges. Choice Healthcare has all immunizations that are required for school entry as private pay vaccines; and through the Vaccines For Children Program (VFC) if eligible. Please call for eligibility, costs, and for vaccine availability.

To schedule an appointment or for more information you may call our First Choice Healthcare Colona Clinic at (309) 792-4011.