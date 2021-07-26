First Choice Kewanee and Health Department physicals

staff writer

The First Choice Healthcare Kewanee Clinic –110 N. Burr Blvd., Kewanee announces they will be offering School & Sports Physical Exams by appointment on Thursday, July 29th & Friday, July 30th; and holding Special “Walk-In” School & Sports Exams days on Monday, August 2nd & 3rd from 8am-5pm.

These special clinics will offer school & sports physicals at a cash price of only $25. Those with insurance coverage, please bring insurance information if billing to insurance.

The clinic will offer area Junior High and Senior High School Athletes, Freshmen, Sixth Graders, Kindergartners, and Preschoolers school or sports physicals. Please note, to help reduce wait times, arrive with your physical forms (obtained through your local school districts) already completed.

No immunizations will be given during the Walk-In Clinics. However, immunizations, TB checks; blood lead screenings, and other needed lab tests are available by appointment to participants at additional charges. First Choice Healthcare has all immunizations that are required for school entry as private pay vaccines; and through the Vaccine For Children Program (VFC) if eligible. Please call for eligibility, costs, and for vaccine availability.

To schedule an appointment or for more information you may call our First Choice Healthcare Kewanee Clinic at (309) 852-5272.