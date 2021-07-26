Galva park board sells Herbster House

Carol Townsend

The Galva Park District board opened a sealed bid on the Herbster house plus three acres and accepted the bid of $110,000 from the Tyler Glaser family.

The board voted to annex the Herbster house plus three acres to the City of Galva.

The board hired Rhett Hoxworth and Larry Halsall as ground keepers for the rest of the season as the boys working now will be done July 30th due to school starting.

The board addressed water standing by the T-ball field with the farmer next to it. Maybe some tiling can be done to prevent water issues in the future.

The drain cover has been manufactured and permit and payment submitted. The board is waiting for approval from the State of Illinois. This was the reason the pool could not open this year.

The board will send an invoice to the Galva Junior Senior High School for $300 for baseball/softball use.

Tyler Glaser was present and updated the board on the progress of the Back Roads Music Festival in August.

The board adopted the budget and appropriation ordinance.