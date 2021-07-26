Geneseo grad receives Illinois Masonic Grand Lodge Scholarship

Claudia Loucks

Geneseo High School 2021 graduate Olivia Johnson has been awarded the $500 Illinois Masonic Grand Lodge Scholarship. The presentation was made by Geneseo Stewart Lodge No. 92.

Jimmy Cowan, Past Master of Stewart Lodge No. 92, said, “The Geneseo Lodge gives five scholarships each year to graduates in the Class of 2021. In addition to the $500 scholarship from Stewart Lodge 92, Johnson is the single recipient of a matching $500 scholarship from the Illinois Masonic Grand Lodge.

She is the daughter of Matt Johnson, Geneseo, and Alison Johnson, Geneseo.

Johnson plans to attend Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, Ind., to study pre-medicine. She has been accepted into the Honors College and plans to try out for the Dance Team at Valparaiso.

While at Geneseo High School, Johnson played soccer, was on the gymnastics team, Maplettes (dance team), Link Crew (Leadership Club), National Honor Society, Honors Band, and Marching Band Show.