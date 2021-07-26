Grace Church hosts "Mini" Vacation Bible School - Decathlete Daniels to speak

Claudia Loucks

Young athletes in the area won’t have to travel to Tokyo to compete in the Olympics – Grace United Methodist Church in Geneseo is planning a Mini-Vacation Bible School on Sunday, Aug. 1, with the theme of “The Olympics – I Have Run the Race, I Have Kept the Faith.”

The event is from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, at the Geneseo Park District Athletic Field, next to the Aquatic Center.

All area children, from age four to young people entering fifth grade are invited and students entering sixth grade an up are encouraged to be helpers with the event.

The afternoon will include crafts, snacks, Bible lesson and games that tie in with the Olympic theme, complete with Olympic medals.

Pre-registration can be completed by calling the church office at 309-944-4208 or online at geneseograce.org. Those planning to attend are welcome to invite a friend and walk-ins on Aug. 1 also are welcome.

A high light of the day will be a visit from Will Daniels, nationally ranked in the decathlon, who will share about his experience of being in the recent Olympic time trials in Eugene, OR, and the impact his faith has had as he competed at the national level.

After graduating from Geneseo High School, he graduated from Central College in three years during which he captured three national championships in track and field and is a five-time All-American.

A two-time NCAA Division III heptathlon champion indoors at Central College in Pella, Iowa, Daniels also won the Division III decathlon championship outdoors.

He placed second in the Big 10 Championship held earlier this spring at the University of Illinois where he also received All-Conference honors and broke the University of Iowa Decathlon record with a score of 7864 points. That score places him 6th in Davison 1 competition and puts him in 11th place on the Olympic Trial List.

Most recently, he graduated from the University of Iowa with a Master’s Degree in Clinical Exercise Physiology and is hoping to start medical school in the future.