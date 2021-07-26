John Deere Equipment to be featured on History Channel

Claudia Loucks

John Deere is making television history, literally!

Holly McAvoy, of Geneseo, senior public relations and social media manager at Deere & Co., explained how it all happened… Independent producers from A&E reached out to the public relations department at John Deere, as they were looking to re-launch the show “Modern Marvels” on the History Channel. This season has a new host, Adam Richman, of “Man vs. Food” fame, and they were looking to feature American-made heavy equipment.

The episode will air at 9 p.m. (central time) on Sunday, Aug. 1.

“Knowing that we have some of the coolest and toughest construction equipment around manufactured right in our home community at Davenport Works, we thought this would be a good opportunity to highlight John Deere construction equipment and the great people that make it,” McAvoy said. “We suggested highlighting our Motor Grader product line specifically, because of the innovation John Deere has introduced, and because of the quality of manufacturing required that our skilled labor delivers every day.”

Filming took place in March, so the crew followed Covid-19 safety precautions by wearing masks and having the out-of-town crew tested prior to visiting. McAvoy said, and added that the production company also kept the number of film crew members to a minimum, but there were still 10 people at the plant from Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.

The footage will be used as part of the new season of “Modern Marvels,” hosted by Adam Richman.

McAvoy said Richman spent two days at Davenport Works learning about the innovative John Deere SmartGrade Motor Grader and getting an opportunity to see the bucket being installed on the massive 944K Hybrid Wheel Loader that are manufactured at the factory.

Mary Pat Tubb, who resides in Geneseo, is general manager of Davenport Works.

“It was exciting for Davenport Works to be filmed for such a well-respected show and for our employees to be recognized for their innovative ideas and commitment to building quality products for our customers,” said Tubb, Davenport Works general manager. “Our employees are proud of what they do, and that came across during the filming.”

The filming process was a positive experience for employees, too….”Employees got to see what they do and how cool it is through the eyes of Adam Richman and the production crew,” Tubb said.

Richman and the crew also filmed at the John Deere Construction and Forestry Training Campus in Coal Valley, where he got to experience what it’s like to operate a Motor Grader, McAvoy said. “He test drove the machine and learned how to move the blade while maneuvering the Motor Grader.”