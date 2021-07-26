Marriages & Dissolutions
compiled by Lisa Samuelson
Marriage Licenses
Brandon Scott Oney Moore, Lesley Lauren Lohman both of Geneseo
Mark Francis McKinley, Madison Ann Biddle both of Geneseo
James Colton Gouty, Kewanee, Cinnamon Sue Moyer Port Wentworth, GA
Phillip Michael Murphy, Bettendorf, Caitlin Patricia Bebber, Geneseo
Seth David Koerner, Durant, Iowa, Melody Ann Clementz, Prophetstown, IL
Henry Jamal Taylor, Jennifer Lynn Summy, both of Kewanee
Dissolutions
Nicole Danielle Hamerlinck from Troy William Hamerlinck
Wendy M. Paul from Jeffrey Paul