compiled by Lisa Samuelson

Property Transfers

Goat Enterprises LLC to Jesse Lee and Cheyenne C. Sutton 322 N. Vail St Geneseo $160,000.00

Todd A. Stumph of Galva to James B and Diane M. Hopping 807 N.W. Ave, Galva $158,000.00

Jack Allen Nimerick to Julia S. Slusser The South Seventy-five (75) feet of Lot Ten (10) in Block Five (5) of Tenny’s first addition to the city of Kewanee, situated in the county of Henry. $21,500.00

Marian L. and Robby Root Lot Nine (9) in Block seven (7) in Ryan Gardens, a subdivision in Section Sixteen (16) Township 17 North Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridan in Colona Township situated in the County of Henry. $54,000.00

Tazuko Millsaps to City of Kewanee 539 W. Division St. Kewanee $4,000.00

Carol L. Ehert to Kyle D. and Sheila J. Zehr The East 54 feet of the West 180 feet of Lot Two (2) Block Twelve (12) in the original town, now city of Geneseo $$150,500.00

Kathryn Ann Wolters to ES2 Real Estate Holdings LLC The North ½ of the Northwest ¼ of Section 1 Township 16 North range 4 East of the fourth principal Meridan ; except that part conveyed to the State of Illinois for highway purposes. $2,610,000.00

Rebbeca S. Mueller, county of Rock Island to Zechariah and Samantha Knott 412 North Cottage, Kewanee $75,000.00