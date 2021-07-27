I-80 bridge painting to cause lane closures

staff writer

DIXON – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces today that weather permitting, bridge painting work on I-80 in Henry County will begin Monday, August 2, 2021. The work will require daily lane closures. The work will occur on the bridges crossing Mineral Creek about 2.5 miles east of the I-74/280 interchange and US 6 over I-80 located 2.5 miles east of the Atkinson interchange (exit 27). Three Star Painting of Merrillville, Ind., is the contractor for the $396,650 project, which is expected to be completed by Sunday, August 29.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.