Andrew Gray Photography to open shop in Galva

Carol Townsend

Galva will soon have a new photography shop. Andrew Gray Photography will be located at 312 Main Street. The owner is Lori Moore Vancil.

The opening date of the new shop will be announced in the near future.

Two area girls Sarah and Sasha Norman are busy last week-end painting the window.

The building is owned by Vancil which consists of three apartments and the front area for the photo shop.

Vancil now lives in Kewanee but grew up in Galva. She is married with two sons and was a special education teacher.

She does weddings, class reuinions, family or individual pictures. She will also come to your location for the pictures.