Annawan School Board hires Hulick as Assistant Principal

Claudia Loucks

At their meeting Wednesday, the Annawan School Board approved hiring Brad Hulick as assistant principal for K-12 grades and appointing current grade school principal Dawn Heitzler to the position of K-12 principal.

Superintendent Matt Nordstrom has been serving as both superintendent and high school principal.

In commenting on the action of the board, Superintendent Nordstrom said, “I am very excited to have Mr. Hulick become a member of the administrative team and am looking forward to the year ahead. This allows me more time to focus on district finances and other long term projects.”

The board also accepted the resignation of Hulick as Annawan High School science teacher, junior high boys’ basketball coach and bass fishing coach to allow him to step into the position of assistant principal.

Students in the Annawan School District will return to in-person classes on Tuesday, Aug. 17. The classes will be in session on a “heat” schedule with a 1:50 p.m. dismissal through Aug. 27.

“The shortened schedule allows for any adjustments to be made as teachers and staff work through any challenges that may surface in any new school year,” Nordstrom said.

Board members discussed the District’s Covid mitigation efforts for the 2021-2022 school year and the next step is to form a Covid committee to gather more input. The committee will be made up of board members, teachers, school nurse and administrators.

The Annawan School District was able to hold in-person classes during the entire 2020-2021 school year with students and staff wearing masks.

A final decision on the 2021-2022 Covid plan is expected at the next board meeting which is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

In other business, the board approved:

-Purchasing 23 new laptops from CDW at a cost of $23,535.17.

-Purchasing a pre-owned white activity bus from Midwest Transit Company at a cost of $24,857.

-Approved the resignation of Jason Burkiewicz as high school head softball coach.

-Approved the memorandum of Understanding for Lana Wolf’s retirement plan at the end of the 2024-2025 school year. Wolf currently is the K-12 lead teacher and a high school math teacher.

-Approved hiring Ryan Hartsock as K-12 physical education teacher, assistant football coach and junior high boys’ basketball coach.