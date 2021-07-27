Charger 10-Mile, 5K race forms available

Mindy Carls

Entry forms for the Charger 10-Mile and Tommy and Lindsey Nicholson 5K are available on the race calendar at www.cornbelt.org.

The races are on Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Rock Island Conservation Club, Big Island Road, in Milan. Starting times are 7:30 a.m. for the 10-Mile (16K) and 7:45 a.m. for the 5K.

Organizers describe the courses as “flat, fast and hopefully not flood-adjusted.” For a map, like Charger Runs on Facebook.

After 10 a.m., limited course control will be provided. There are no rain dates, no refunds and no pets allowed.

Race-day packet pickup will be at 6:30 a.m. in the shelter. Early registration ends on Monday, Aug. 2. Fees go up for those register by Wednesday, Aug. 18, and fees increase again for those who register after that.

For runners who register by Tuesday, Aug. 10, shirt sizes will be guaranteed.

To register online, visit getmeregistered.com/OrionFallFest. Paper forms may be mailed to Charger Run, 7811 29th St., Milan IL 61264. Checks may be made payable to ORION Fall Fest Runs.

Results will be posted at www.cornbelt.org. Pint glasses will be awarded to the top three overall, master and grand master. Age groups will in five-year brackets.

Parking will be available before 7:30 a.m. on race day at the main shelter. All cars must be removed from the lot by 11 a.m.

Running Wild will have a mini-expo.

Beer, food, pop and music will be available during the post-race party.

For more information, phone Marlene De Long at (309) 230-3516 or Michelle Bailey at (563) 505-2519.