Fall Fest entries sought

Mindy Carls

Since 1972, Orion Fall Festival has distributed more than $850,000 to help individuals and family with medical expenses and to provide non-profit organizations with financial support.

After a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 festival is only five weeks away.

Entry forms are available on Orion Fall Festival’s Facebook page for the pie contest on Friday, Sept. 3.

The pie contest is the biggest fundraiser of the weekend, producing $15,000 to $20,000 year in and year out. Organizers need both bakers and bidders.

Registration and judging begin at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 3, at the band shell in Central Park. Pies received by 5:30 p.m. will be judged, with Fall Festival pie judge considered the best job in the village.

All pies will be auctioned beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Stenzel Auction Service, Osco, will donate its expertise.

Bakers are invited to use aluminum pie tins, available at Casey’s, Orion Mart, Parkside Treasure House and Orion IGA.

Cream, custard and meringue pies are not allowed, based on advice from University of Illinois Extension. Pies containing dairy products or eggs should be kept refrigerated and not allowed to set out at room temperature for more than two hours.

First-, second- and third-place prizes will be awarded, as well as a Best of Show prize.