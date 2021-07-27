Geneseo to host National Night Out August 3

National Night Out, a family friendly event for the purpose of building relationships between neighbors and law enforcement, while bringing back a sense of community, will be celebrated August 3 in Geneseo.

The nationally recognized event will take place between 6 - 8 PM in the Geneseo City park. Family friendly events will take place in the park, including an ice cream social, child friendly games and booths, a Live Line demo, hot dog cookout, inflatables and bounce house, a firetruck, tractors, and safety demonstrations. Many of the events are sponsored by local businesses and organizations.

Family ID kits will be available for interested parties.

National Night Out was introduced in August of 1984, and is observed the first Tuesday in August. It has become a celebration beyond the show of solidarity between neighborhoods and the law enforcement community, It is currently celebrated in all 50 states, and on military bases worldwide.