Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

August 24, 2006

Recruiters from the 123rd Field Artillery at the Illinois National Guard armory in Milan presented the colors at the teachers institute on Monday August 21, at Orion Middle School. Three Orion graduates- Rob Emmert, Vince Florez and Matt Lee- are serving with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2nd Battalion, 123 Field Artillery in Kuwait, along with a fourth resident, James Canterbury.

Essig-Magee Pontiac of Aledo is providing driver’s education car for Orion High School this year. The school district had been obtaining the car from Orion Chevrolet, but its abrupt closure in June left the district scrambling to find one elsewhere. They include with the 2004 Pontiac Grand Am are Don Achelpohl, superintendent; Brian Magee, general manager and partner at Essig-Magee; Jeff Padgett, driver’s education instructor; and Ron Harris, principal

The Orion American Legion Auxiliary installed new officers at the monthly meeting held Tuesday, August 8, at the Legion Hall. They are Mary Johnson installing officers Delores Carlson, secretary; Jean Keleher, vice-president; Ann Schneider, chaplain; Cleora Calkins, treasurer, Joyce Alba, president; Evelyn Washburn, sergeant at arms and Dorothy Manecke, historian.

Co-chairmen Rod Parrish and Larry DeVolder, review the schedule for Labor Day weekend. The festival begins Friday afternoon, September 1 and goes through Sunday evening, September 3. Cleanup will be Monday morning, September 4.

25 Years Ago

August 15, 1996

Registration for the Orion Fall Festival pie contest is 5to 6 p.m. followed by a pie auction conducted by Stenzel Brother of Orion at 7 p.m. The judges will be Bruce Dennison, Regional School Superintendent; Chris Minor, WQAD-TV 8 New Commentator; Ted Hamer, Henry County State’s Attorney and Dora Larson, Executive Director of Protecting All Children Together (P.A.C.T.) Bakers may enter two-crust pies only, no lattice or crumb top pies will be accepted.

Scott Hardison of Orion is among more than 50 incoming freshman to be accepted into the honors program at Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.