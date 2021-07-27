News Briefs

Geneseo Republic

St. Malachy Summer Fest

St Malachy Catholic Church in Geneseo will be hosting Summer Fest August 14 from 2-9 PM. Activities will be held at 515 E. Ogden Ave in Geneseo, and include food trucks, beer & wine from Geneseo Brewing, an adult bags tournament, Bingo, dunk tank, and kids activities. A kids foam dance party will be from 8-9 Pm, as well as live Christian music from Shaun Easton from 6-8 PM. Bring your lawn chairs and be prepared to spend the day.

Heering - Kirchoff -Reiling Family Reunion

Date: Saturday August 21st 2021

Time: 11:30am arrival – eating about noon

Location: 24619 Stagecoach Road Geneseo, IL 61254

Shelter, electricity, lake and water slide

Easy to social distance – air inside if too warm so come enjoy the family and bring your suits if you want to swim and/or enjoy the water slide.

Lee's Lanes to host Coach's Clinic, open bowling available

Lee's Lanes in Geneseo will return to open bowling beginning Friday July 30 for Friday and Saurday. Denny Lynch plans to host a "Coaches Clinic"

This event will be held on August 12 from 7:00pm till 10:00pm. The Geneseo High School bowling coaches will be present to give help to anyone wishing coaching. We have a wide range of experience and training with our coaches. We will also have our two Kegel Torch-X training devices functioning. This event will be open not only for youth, but for adults as well. The cost will be $10 payable to Lee’s Lanes for the lineage.

Republicans hold Fundraiser

The Henry County Republicans announce plans for a summer fundraiser at their recent meeting.

All area Republican families are invited to the “GRAND OLE PICNIC” on Sunday, August 15 at Richmond Hill Park in Geneseo. Family fun activities will begin at 4 pm and the event includes a picnic supper, games, bingo, raffles and more. Candidates for local and state wide office are invited to speak beginning at 5:30 pm. Candidates attending will be released prior to the event.

A donation of $10 per person or a family of 4 for $25 is suggested. Reservations are encouraged by phone at 815-627-6134 or email HenryCountyILGOP@gmail.com. Additional information will be posted on the groups Facebook page and website. "All Republicans are invited to attend to meet our elected officials and 2022 candidates", stated Jan Weber, Henry County Republican chairman.

Galva Fireman's Hog Roast

The annual Galva Firemen’s Hog Roast will be held Saturday, August 21st with serving from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Galva Fire Station. The meal includes Pork sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, chips, drink, and dessert. The price is adults $6 and children $3.

There will be door prizes- 4 drawer server by Green Gables, a Yeti cooler donated by CSB, a Blackstone griddle donated by State Bank of Toulon, Blue tooth speaker, a fish frying pan donated by Branchfield Foundary, and could have more coming according to Fire Chief Nate Byers. You do not need to be present to win. There will also be a 50/50 drawing.