Repairs underway at Food Pantry

Work is underway at The Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry to repair the damages caused by a May 25 sewer backup that ruined much of the flooring in the new building, primarily the clothing and food storage rooms. Several inches to the bottom of the dry wall also were damaged.

The Rev. Michael Pakula, president of the board of the Food Pantry, estimated damages to be about $45,000, which are not covered by insurance “because the food pantry did not have an endorsement clause for sewer backup.”

He said Werner Restoration cleaned the flooring and removed most of the flooring to the damaged areas. The dry all also has been repaired by Standard Dry Wall, Inc., and Chicago Street Decorating is replacing the flooring…”We also are working with Wirth Plumbing to install an automatic backup valve,” he added.

Work is expected to be complete by the first week in August.

Pakula credited Al Petsche of Sellman-Cox Insurance and said, “Al has led our restoration process and we are very grateful for his help.”

“Donations to help pay for the project would be gratefully accepted, but because of the prior generosity of the Geneseo and Atkinson communities, we have financial reserves which can cover the damage,” Pakula said.

The Food Pantry is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday.