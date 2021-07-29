AE&TA tractor drive - from the driver's seat

Dick Wells

A local pastor once commented on a recent tractor drive, “You will observe God’s creation at 12 mph”. The Antique Engine & Tractor Association, Geneseo, hosted it’s annual tractor drive on Friday, July 23rd. It was a 35 mile ride with scheduled stops at Riverdale High School, Port Byron and DeClercq Farms, near Hillsdale. The drive began with the presentation of colors and national anthem by Cordova American Legion Post #1033 and a brief prayer and blessing by Neponset American Legion Post #875, Chaplain, Dick Wells.

All makes and colors were represented in the 47 tractors on the drive. A lunch was held after the drive at the club grounds. Jim Gradert, Perry Coziahr and Darrell Lievens organized an excellent route of less traveled roads that passed huge crop fields, rolling pastures and winding roads through virgin timbers and small creeks.

Their next event, the 60th Working Farm Show is scheduled for 17-19 September with Minneapolis Moline being featured. Contact John DeRue # 309.945.8665 for more details.