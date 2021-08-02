Bishop Hill seeking vendors for Jordbrucksdagarna

staff writer

The Bishop Hill Heritage Association is looking for vendors for this year’s Jordbruksdagarna (Agriculture Days) on September 25 & 26, 2021. Jordbruksdagrana is Bishop Hill’s annual fall harvest festival and the BHHA is the hosting organization. The theme, as always, is rural, 19th century. The hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for both days of Jordbruksdagarna.

Bishop Hill is also celebrating its 175th anniversary this year so this is an opportunity to join the celebration. We are looking for vendors that sell items that fit our 19th century If you are interested or have questions, please contact the BHHA at (309) 927-3899 or at bhha@mymctc.net by the end of August.