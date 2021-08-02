Cambridge Rotary Car Show August 14

Claudia Loucks

The annual Rotary Car Show is a popular event for Cambridge residents and visitors and this year’s show will be Saturday, Aug. 14, in downtown Cambridge.

Car registration is from 8 to 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 at 125 West Exchange St. with show hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $15 per entry. Payment with registration can be mailed to Village of Cambridge, 124 West Exchange St., Cambridge, IL 61238. Information also is available at cambrigeil.org or at Village of Cambridge on Face Book.

In addition to the car show, there will be a Vintage Tractor & Equipment Show. Anyone with questions or who is interested in participating is asked to contact Dave Carton, 309-441-5915.

The B&B Toy Museum, West Center St., will be open to the public during the event and the Cambridge United Methodist Church will be set up as a cooling station.

Tropical Snow will be serving shaved ice and the day also will feature craft vendors and sidewalk sales.

Members of the Cambridge Historical Society will be selling homemade pie and ice cream treats, and meals. Beamo's Pulled Pork will be set up on Prospect St., with proceeds to benefit Cambridge Rotary to be used for Cambridge charities.

A 350 Turbo Short Shaft transmission – Chevy Bolt Pattern- donated by Chad Stach, will be awarded in a raffle drawing with tickets being sold at $5 each.

Members of the Cambridge cheerleaders will be selling 50/50 tickets.

The car show is sponsored each year by Cambridge Rotary with about 125 participants. The show benefits outreach organizations in the community, including the Cambridge Food Pantry, Cambridge Cares, Village Band Shell, Rebuilding Together – Henry County, GROW Ministries and a 50/50 drawing at the show benefits the Cambridge cheerleaders.