Dan D Outdoors

Dan Dauw

Olympics

If you’re like me, you pick ‘n chose which Olympic sports you like to watch. I prefer to watch an event “live,” but that’s not always possible especially when I need my beauty sleep! We enjoy watching the gymnastics most of all. I’m not a soccer fan, but we did watch the the “forever” game between USA vs. Netherlands women’s football (soccer). Finally, after so many extra times the game went to a shootout with our side winning. Track & Field was enjoyable to watch. So many swimming events got to be a bit much, in my opinion. Archery was amazing. I wonder what the knights of yesteryear would say looking at the modern bow and arrows used in the Olympics? As of this writing, we Americans own the most medals. Let’s hope we continue to do well.

Channel Cat Ride

We recently went on our second ride on the Channel Cat ship. We left from the Moline’s River Drive location. This cruise was $15.00 a person, but lasted longer than the 1-hour trip we took a few weeks ago. Everyone on the boat was “wired-up” so we could hear a gentlemen talk about the river. Whether it is the $8.00 or $15.00 excursion, it’s well worth the money.

Cruise the Canal

The Geneseo Chamber of Commerce is once again offering a chance to enjoy the wonders of the Hennepin Canal. There will be guided tours on August 14th, September 10th, October 8th and 9th, 2021. Your means of transportation will be a two-person, high-speed golf cart capable of 5 m.p.h. depending on wind direction. The cost is only $20.00 per person. The tour hours start at 9 and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. You will leave Lock 24 (north of Geneseo) and head west. We live next to the canal, but I doubt our abode will be pointed out on the tour. Actually, just look for a backyard with six rusty cars, beer bottles and our outhouse, which you’re welcome to use. For information on the tours, go to: geneseo@geneseo.org.

September 4th

That is the Saturday date of the “Swap Meet” held at the Rock Island Expo Center. If you are an angler, hunter or camper, and want some great deals, this event you do not want to miss. No ammo or guns will be allowed at the event. They open the doors to the public at 8 a.m., but if you go to the north doors, most of the time you can go in a few minutes earlier. It’s free admission and plenty of parking. The RI Expo Center is located at 2621 4th Ave, Rock Island, IL. Mark you calendar. By then, masks might be in vogue again?

Humor

From Fisherman Collis of Galva, comes this one. The King wanted to go fishing, and he asked the royal weather forecaster the forecast for the day. The forecaster said there was no chance of rain. So, the King and Queen went fishing. On the way to the canal, the King met a man with a fishing pole riding a donkey. The King asked the man if the fish were biting? The man said, “Your Majesty, return to the palace, I expect a big storm!” The King replied, “My meteorologist gave me a different forecast and I trust him.” All of a sudden a torrential rain fell. Furious, the King returned to his palace and fired the meteorologist. He then was going to hire the fisherman, but the fisherman said he did not really know anything about forecasting and obtains his information from his donkey. So, the King hired the donkey. And so began the practice of hiring dumb “A..es” to work in influential positions of government!