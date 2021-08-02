Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

August 30, 2006

These girls have been chosen to serve as the royalty court for the 2006 Galva High School varsity football season. They are Samantha Novotny, sophomore; Brittany Rose, senior; Queen Whitney Thompson, senior; Cortnie McClintic, junior and Shannon Clark, freshman. Thompson was named queen at Friday night’s game, based on fan voting. The annual presentation of the court is sponsored by the Galva Lions Club.

“ A Few of My Favorite Things”-the title describes perfectly the new business Melody and Chuck Anderson of Galva recently purchased. It has always been a love and dream of Melody’s to own a flower shop and that dream became a reality this summer when the business in Wyoming came up for sale.

Volunteers are being sought to help put up the Avenue of Flags in Galva Cemetery on Labor Day Monday, September 4. Helpers are to meet at the Waterworks building next to the police station at 7 a.m. Monday. Help will also be needed to take down the flags Monday, beginning at 4 p.m.

Honored at the Galva Senior Citizens Center on August 24 for having August birthdays were Ethel Smith and Dorothy McCollum, Lee Crossan, Clarence Schultz and Barb Thuline.

25 Years Ago

August 28, 1996

Members of the 1996 GHS Varsity Football team are Lucas Wigant, Colin Sloan, Greg Haga, Nathan Fox, Matt Luymes, Dane Anderson, Mike Funke, Dan Gwinn, Kyle Volkert, John Stiles, Nicole Robertson, coach Sean Hickerson, Daryl Tucker, Jason Kint, Andy Headly, Nathan

Glaser, head coach Dan Titlow, coach Dann Jenkins, Steve Schulz, Chad Larson, Dustin Miliken, Brad Pitman, Aaron Grewe and Phil Interial.

Candidates or this year’s Galva Football Queen, who will be crowned at halftime of this Friday’s Varsity football game versus Wethersfield are first-year student Katie Cochran, junior Kelly Sumner, seniors Kami Anderson and Holly Kinzer and Sophomore Megan Gibson. Voting is taking place all this week and will continue during Friday’s action. Votes can be cast when buying season tickets from the Lions Club of Galva.

Four new trees have been planted in the yard at Ed Muncaster’s home. The new trees were planted after a cucumber magnolia tree, documented as the largest in Illinois, was taken down due to extreme deterioration. The new trees, planted in the side yard to replace the former magnolia, are all pin oaks. Also a Norway Maple tree was planted in the front yard.

Erica D. Wilson of Galva has been awarded a 1996 Craver Trust Presidential Scholarship by Augustana College where she will be a first year student this fall.

50 Years Ago

August 26, 1971

Chris Johnson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dwren Johnson, received the Eagle Award, Boy Scouts of America, in ceremonies at the 9 a.m. mass in St. John’s Catholic Church Sunday morning. After mass, a reception was held for him.

Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Quayle returned home Saturday after a 10- day visit with their son-in-law and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. James Eadie and family of Indianapolis, Ind. Enroute to Galva they visited with the Ralph Eadie family in Rantoul.

Mr. and Mrs. Alburtur Oslon returned home Saturday evening from a trip to Brady, Mt, where they visited an uncle, James M. Anderson and cousins, Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Peterson. They also visited with friends at Parma, Idaho.

Mr. and Mrs. Willie Thomson and family returned recently from a two week vacation at Onekama, MI.

100 Years Ago

September 2, 1921

Charged with an operating an illicit whiskey still on his farm in Wethersfield township, Gustave Lempke was fined $200 and costs Tuesday by County Judge L. E. Telleen at a hearing held in Cambridge. Lempke’s farm was raided Tuesday morning by Sheriff Sam Wilson and Deputy George Brown. Two other men, Edwin Potter and Ray Voight, alleged members of the moonshine band are being held in the county jail pending an exhaustive investigation of the case now being made by Sheriff Wilson and Deputy Brown.

Next Tuesday morning Galva’s public schools will officially open for the school year. Both the High School and Grade School faculties have been filled. During the past week two buildings here have been placed in readiness for the opening.

Word received this morning Mayor Howard C. Mellow reveals that the Boston National League baseball team may play an exhibition game in Galva on September 22, Mayor Mellow has referred the matter to the local American Legion Post.

Galva’s new school and community nurse. Miss Phoebe Gruny, arrived in this city yesterday from Chicago. She wii start upon her new duties immediately.