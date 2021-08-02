Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

August 4, 2006

According to a release from the Police Department , officers responded to a citizen assist call at the Shell Express gas station on Oakwood Avenue . Upon arrival, it was discovered the subject needing assistance was driving a reported stolen vehicle. While attempting to arrest the subject, he used his vehicle in an attempt to run over the officers.

Several houses along North Center Street were damaged after being hit by a minivan. Witnesses believe the driver, who is unidentified, may have had a heart attack while driving causing him to knock over a telephone pole and a small tree before damaging two homes.

25 Years Ago

August 2, 1996

Tom Domino has been hired as the new principal of Silvis Junior High School. Mr. Domino taught at Orion for 18 years; prior to that he taught in Rock Island. He and his wife Laura have three children: Alicia Marie, 9; Tony, 6 and Joey, 4.

Todd and Kay Sieben and their family were sitting in Centennial Park at the Olympics in Atlanta 24 hours before a bomb went off killing two. The Siebens were sitting in the exact area where the bomb went off, but one day earlier.

50 Years Ago

July 29, 1971

J.R.Beachler retires as Deere sales manager, He joins his wife, Winifred, who operated the Beachler Shop for 37 years at the location now occupied by the Four Seasons dress shop. She sold the business in July 1970 to George Kutsunis.

Leslie Schafer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lester Schafer of 529 W Elk, has been cast in the female lead in Samuel Taylor’s “The Happy Time” which will be presented at the Black Hills Playhouse in Custer State Park, Custer, South Dakota.