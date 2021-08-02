Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

August 31, 2006

Dolores and Art (Oz) Carlson of Orion are in charge of the arts and crafts show during Orion Fall Festival next weekend. They are displaying a quilt Dolores made from Fall Festival T-shirts.

The snakes look as if they had been carved into the stone of Warner Castle when it was built in 1895, but the snakes around the windows and doors have only been there one week. “It’s all fake,” carpenter Rob Cates said. “It’s all smoke and glass.”

Set designers and carpenters added the snakes to prepare the private residence in rural Orion for its role in “The Hideout” Warner Castle will be called “Snakes Hall” in the movie, and it will appear to be in the Village of East Davenport. The Mississippi River will replace Warner Road.

“ The Inventor’s Daughter of The Villain Made a Grab for the Lab” is the Orion Fall Festival melodrama this year. It will be presented at 7 p.m. Sunday, September 3, at the band shell in Central Park. Cast members are Andy Owens, Emma Kulig, Katherine Woody, David Wyant, Kendal Cross and Bill Gombert.

25 Years Ago

August 29. 1996

Up to $250 in Orion Area Chamber of Commerce gift certificates will be given away in random drawings throughout Orion Fall Festival om Friday, August 30, Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1. The certificates are good at more than 55 businesses in Orion, Andover, Osco and Lynn Center.

Laura Maeltzer, an eighth grader at Orion Middle School, showed the reserve champion heavyweight crossbred barrow in the Illinois State Fair’s junior barrow show earlier this month.

At the American Softball Association’s 12 and under national tournament held in Altamonte Springs, Florida earlier this month, Orion Middle School seventh grader Renae Radford tries on U.S. Olympian Dot Richardson’s gold medal for softball. She is the daughter of Mike and Susan Radford of Orion.

Orion High School gridiron coaches for 1996-97 are Dan Diamond, Jason VanHoutte, Lloyd Schwarezentraub, Head Coach Todd Williams and Tom Rusk.

50 Years Ago

August 26, 1971

Cindy Brown, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Brown, route 1, Coal Valley and Doral De la Paz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John De la Paz, Orion graduated from St. Anthony’s Hospital School of Nursing, August 30, 1971.

On Sunday, August 22, 40 relatives and friends gathered at Clyde and Desyl “Grandpa and Grandma” Coulter’s farm home for their second annual “Frog Jump.

Rosalind Payne, the 1968-69 AFS student from England will return to the home of Mr. and Mrs. Harris Hugh, her host family for a visit the 29 of August.

Mr. and Mrs. Forrest Malmen of Cape Coral, Florida, are visiting in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Alba and other relatives.

100 Years Ago

August 25, 1921

No paper this week. Staff is on vacation.