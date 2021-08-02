Orion Fall Festival Schedule

Mindy Carls

After a one-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 49th Orion Fall Festival will fill Central Park on Labor Day weekend.

Important changes include a new time and route for the parade on Saturday, Sept. 4. It will start at noon. Because the Orion High School parking lot is under repair, the parade will line up at Orion Middle School.

Parade entries leaving OMS will turn right onto 12th Avenue to go east, left onto 10th Street and left to go west on 11th Avenue. This will avoid water main replacement work farther east on 11th Avenue.

The parade will travel west to Fourth Street, pass in front of an announcer’s stand and turn left on 12th Avenue to return to OMS.

Another change involves Orion Community Band, which usually performs late Sunday afternoon. Instead, the band will perform hymns during the community worship service at 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.

Unless otherwise noted, all events are in Central Park. In case of bad weather, band shell events will be in the Methodist Activity Center (MAC).

Friday, Sept. 3

• 4:30 p.m. Pie contest registration, band shell. Judging begins at 5:30 p.m. and auction at 6:30 p.m.

• 5 p.m. Carnival, food tent and arts and crafts show open.

• 5 p.m. Ice cream social, sponsored by Orion Area Churches Association, near picnic shelter.

• 8 p.m. Street dance featuring Cody Road and Bo Orin, 10th Avenue, sponsored by Belly Up! and The O Kitchen and Tap.

• 10 p.m. Carnival closes.

Saturday, Sept. 4

• 7:30 a.m. Charger 10-Mile and 5K Runs, Rock Island Conservation Club, Big Island Road, sponsored by BankORION.

• 7:30 a.m. Orion Lions Club Bike/Hike4Sight registration, Love Park, sponsored by Orion Lions Club.

• 9 a.m. Food tent and arts and crafts tents open.

• 10 a.m. Candy in the Hay for children, near band shell.

• 10 a.m. Kids monkey bridge near picnic shelter, sponsored by Orion Boy Scout Troop 123.

• 10:30 a.m. Kids tractor pull, Kirk Huggins & Esterdahl.

• Noon. Carnival opens.

• Noon. Parade begins at Orion Middle School, sponsored by Lynn Implement Repair.

• 1 p.m. Cornhole tournament, Fourth Street and 10th Avenue, sponsored by Belly Up! and The O Kitchen and Tap.

• 2 p.m. Miss Main Street Orion pageant, band shell, sponsored by Main Street Orion.

• 2 p.m. Root beer floats, near band shell, sponsored by Main Street Orion.

• 3:30 p.m. Three-point and free-throw contest, sponsored by Orion Athletic Booster Club.

• 5 p.m. Pork chop dinner, food tent.

• 8 p.m. Street Dance, featuring Bad Hair, 10th Avenue, sponsored by Belly Up! and The O Kitchen and Tap.

• 10 p.m. Carnival closes.

Sunday, Sept. 5

• 7 to 10:30 a.m. Pancake, sausage, biscuit and gravy breakfast, food tent, sponsored by Orion Lions Club.

• 8 a.m. Non-denominational church service with Orion Community Band, sponsored by Orion Area Ministers Association.

• 8 a.m. Soapbox Derby registration, 11th Avenue. Racing begins at 10 a.m., sponsored by Orion Cub Scout Pack 123.

• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Kids monkey bridge.

• Noon to 4 p.m. Car show, Fourth Street, sponsored by Harry Singh, Orion Mart.

• Noon. Food tent, arts and crafts tents and carnival open.

• 2 p.m. Rock the Park, music by Orion and Quad Cities young artists, band shell.

• 2 p.m. Strawberry shortcake, near band shell, sponsored by Main Street Orion.

• 5 p.m. Festival raffle drawing, band shell.

• 5 p.m. Fall Fiesta walking tacos and dessert, MAC, sponsored by Orion United Methodist Church youth and TLC Pre-school.

• 6 p.m. Comedy Sportz featuring Guys with Ties, MAC, sponsored by Methodist Youth.

• 6 p.m. Carnival and food tent close.

• 7 p.m. Street dance featuring Mo’s Garage, 10th Avenue, sponsored by Belly Up! and The O Kitchen and Tap.