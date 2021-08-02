Orion Methodists plan to Revive 5 events

Mindy Carls

After numerous disruptions to worship and fellowship during the pandemic, Orion United Methodist Church is planning five special events on Sundays starting Aug. 15.

“The original reason to celebrate being out of masks,” the Rev. Ann Champion said. That’s gone now, with the most recent CDC guidance telling vaccinated Americans to resume wearing masks to further limit the spread of COVID-19.

Revive 5 events still will serve to get people in fellowship again, she said. Thje public is invited.

The events are:

• Sunday, Aug. 15 — Theme: Magic at Brunch. A worship service at 9 a.m. will feature lots of music. After the service, Easter brunch will be served in Fellowship Hall. (Churches could not hold in-person Easter services in 2020, and although the 2021 service was in person, food service was not allowed.) During brunch, magician T.J. Regul will present a show and do magic tricks at tables. He performed at the 2019 Orion Fall Festival.

• Sunday, Aug. 22 — Theme: Movie in the MAC. At 5 p.m., everyone is invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets or sleeping bags to the Methodist Activity Center for the movie “Evan Almighty” and for free pizza, popcorn, candy and beverages.

• Sunday, Aug. 29 — Theme: Music in the Mac. At 5 p.m., the church is offering live music to lift spirits and make toes tap. An ice cream sundae bar with have lots of toppings for those wanting to make their own dessert.

• Sunday, Sept. 5 — Theme: Orion Fall Festival. The community worship service will be at 8 a.m. at the band shell in Central Park. Orion Community Band will play hymns. At 5 p.m., the public is invited to the MAC for walking tacos, with free-will offerings going to YouthWorks mission trips and TLC Preschool. Youth will serve the walking tacos, and the preschool will provide desserts. At 6 p.m., Guys in Ties improv will begin.

• Sunday, Sept. 12 — Theme: First day of Sunday school, Rally Day, picnic and games. At 9:15 a.m., youth and adults will meet in the sanctuary to kick off Rally Day with Bible presentations and other activities. After the 10:30 a.m., participants will go to the MAC for grilled sandwiches and sides followed by bingo, 9 Square, bean bag toss and board games until 1:30 p.m.

Everyone coming to the events is asked to follow current CDC guidelines, such as wearing masks and physical distancing, especially if they are not fully vaccinated.