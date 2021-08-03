Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

August 11,2006

Dr. Chad Versluis recently joined the Geneseo family dentistry practice of Dr. Robert Daniels and Dr. Thomas Daniels. He earned his dentistry degree from the University of Iowa. He and his wife, Nicole, now live in Geneseo.

Karman and Drew Bodeen, along with their daughters, invite area residents to hear ‘The Continentals’, a music group from Ventura, Calif. ‘The Continentals’ are described as an empowered, enthusiastic, evangelical group of young people.

25 Years Ago

August 9, 1996

Being conservative, Geneseo could have a population of 7,425 in the year 2010, notes a community assessment report prepared for the city. Geneseo would need another 90 acres of land for residential development to accommodate the 7,425 population.

The heat brought 621 swimmers to the pool. ”We were pretty busy,” said a lifeguard. Anything between 500 and 600 is a good-sized crowd. On Wednesday, Kiwanis Fun Day was held at the pool, drawing approximately 1,000 people.

50 Years Ago

August 5, 1971

David Rash has been selected for the 1971 edition of “Outstanding Young Man of America”.

A report of the preliminary work for the annual homemade ice cream social was given by Dr. David Rash, general chairman, during the Geneseo’s Rotary Club’s luncheon in the Central Room. It is reported that 260 gallons of ice cream will be frozen Monday night prior to the social. Each Rotarian will be requested to furnish three cakes for the social.

100 Years Ago

August 5, 1921

Albert Taube, of the Cook & Wood store, has just been awarded a valuable prize for the excellence of the window trim which he designed for the store during Dr. Scholl’s Foot Comfort Week. The display in questions was notable both for artistic conception and striking arrangement and indeed was a credit.

The W.C.T.U. will meet next Friday at the home of Mrs. John Buell, corner of College Ave. and Exchange St. Besides the regular topic, there will be the postponed discussion about the U.S. President and his cabinet.