Main Street Orion pageant seeks contestants

Mindy Carls

The Miss Main Street Orion pageant will be staged during Orion Fall Festival at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the band shell in Central Park.

Contestants must be registered in the Orion school district. As of Sept. 1, 2021, contestants must be 5 to 8 years old for the Little Miss contest, and 9 to 11 years old for the Junior Miss pageant.

Entry forms will be available in area businesses. Completed forms and fees must be postmarked or delivered by Wednesday, Aug. 18 (no exceptions). Main Street’s office is at 1018 4th Street and the mailing address is Main Street Orion Pageant, P.O. Box 693, Orion IL 61273.

A packet with information and important dates will be sent to contestants once their forms and fees have been received.

For more information, phone Main Street’s executive director, Kassi Clear, at (309) 526-8299.

Main Street Orion will be selling root beer floats to festival visitors at 2 p.m. Saturday near the band shell. On Sunday, Main Street will be back at 2 p.m. with strawberry shortcake dessert