Mud Run returns August 14

Mindy Carls

Case Creek Obstacles is staging the 5K Adventure Run with more than 30 obstacles on Saturday, Aug. 14, in rural Coal Valley.

The course is laid out on a farm with hills, pastures, woods and ravines. Approaching the finish line, participants wade through Case Creek for three-tenths of a mile.

Both runners and walkers aged 12 and older are welcome. Twelve- to 15-year-olds should run with a parent. All ages should wear old clothes and bring towels and fresh clothes to change into, as well as a photo ID to show at check-in 45 minutes to an hour before starting.

Starting at 9 a.m., male and female racers are released in waves from a pen. Obstacles include climbing walls, a cargo net and mud pits. If participants come to an obstacle they can’t manage, they can pass by.

Spectators are welcome, but there is an admission fee. From the start/finish area, they will be able to see the tire wall, ninja scaling wall and weight lift. Spectators can walk about half a mile to see the monkey bars over water.

The race will be held rain or shine, unless conditions are not safe. It may be necessary to delay the start on race day.

The address is 7625 120th Avenue, Coal Valley. Plenty of parking is available in a pasture just off the road.

To register, go to getmeregistered.com and search for Case Creek Obstacles. Participants can register on the day of the race.

For more information, visit casecreekobstacles.com or the Case Creek Obstacles page on Facebook.