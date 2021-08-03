News Briefs

Geneseo Republic

Cambridge Blood Drive

14 community members appeared for donation at the Cambridge Masons blood drive for ImpactLife held on Wednesday July 28th. They were Steven Brandau, Paula Iversen, Kenneth Krueger, Christin Larson, Richard Lindburg, Shane Lindburg, Jessica Lindburg, Dee Metz, Linda Noyd, David Reppert, David Sherrard, Anthony Spranger, Heidi Vorac and Judith Wahl. The 16 units of whole blood and double red cells collected can potentially positively impact up to 48 lives.

Sugar Maple Breast Cancer Fundraiser

The Sugar Maple Ladies Golf League hosted their annual breast cancer awareness event on July 7. Guests from Country View league and Hidden Hills league joined Sugar Maple Ladies for a round of golf, a luncheon and a raffle.

Co-Chairs for the event, Lynda DeMoss and Janice Durick report that nearly $1600 has been presented to the Breast Cancer Screening Fund to help local women with their needs in prevention or diagnosis.

The ladies league (formerly Maple Bluff Ladies League) joined the Rally for the Cure in 2004, with proceeds going to the Susan Komen foundation. The event was called the Kramer event, in honor of Roxanne Kramer. Those proceeds went to a scholarship fund and Trinity Health Foundation. Since 2013 the League has donated almost $7800 to support local women in their journey to recovery or for screenings.

Galva Freedom Fest Car Show scheduled Aug 14

The 14th annual Galva Freedom Fest car show will be held Sunday, August 22nd in Galva Wiley Park. The show will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration will be from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., judging from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and awards at 2 p.m.

The cost for the show is $10 for early registration and $12 the day of the show. For information please call Teresa at 309-883-2896 or email galvafreedomfest@gmail.com.

There is a registration form online, and it can be mailed to Galva Freedom Fest at PO Box 171 Galva, IL 61434.

There will be food, raffle items and a 50/50 drawing. All proceeds from the show will go to the July 4th celebration.

Wolf Family Reunion

The Wolf Family reunion will take place Sunday August 8 at the Richmond Hill Park in Geneseo. Shelter #7 has been reserved.