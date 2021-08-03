Time, route changed for Fall Fest parade

Mindy Carls

The 2021 Orion Fall Festival parade has a new time and route.

On Saturday, Sept. 4, parade entries will line up at 11 a.m. in the Orion Middle School parking lot, which is being used because the Orion High School parking lot is under repair.

The parade will begin at noon. Entries leaving OMS will turn right onto 12th Avenue to go east, left onto 10th Street and left again to go west on 11th Avenue. This will avoid water main replacement work farther east on 11th Avenue.

After reaching Fourth Street, parade entries will turn left to pass by an announcer’s stand in front of BankORION. The parade will turn left at 12th Avenue to return to OMS.

The route is 12 blocks long with some hills.

Longtime parade organizer Deena Johnson usually is in the announcer’s trailer during the parade, but this year she will see it a new point of year as the grand marshal.

Sponsored by Lynn Implement Repair, the parade has “We’re Back, America Strong” as its theme.

“‘We’re Back, America Strong,’ and Orion, too,” parade organizers declared. “It’s been a rough year, but our Orion community is resilient and stronger than ever. We look forward to normalcy and being with our friends and neighbors at the 49th year of our festival.”

Because of safety concerns, riders cannot throw candy from moving vehicles. Walkers may distribute it.

For entry forms, contact organizers Jim DeBaillie at (309) 781-6336 or Deena Johnson at 781-1964. There is no entry fee. Completed forms may be mailed to Orion Fall Festival Parade Committee, Box 71, Orion IL 61273.