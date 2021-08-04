County seeks input on ARPA spending

When was the last time you got a chance to tell the Government how to spend money?

The Henry County Board is having an informational Town Hall for the community on spending the roughly $400,000 that has been allocated for the first of two payments to the county from the American Rescue Plan. The second payment of $400,000 should arrive next summer.

The Town Hall meeting, with a virtual option via Zoom, will be at the Henry County Courthouse Thursday August 19, from 5-6 PM, in the first floor courtroom. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions. Those unable to attend can contact the County Administration Office at 309-937-3400.

For those who choose a virtual option, https://zoom.us/j/3099373999 Meeting passcode 3999. If meeting with the Zoom app, the Meeting ID is 309 937 3999 and the Passcode is 3999.