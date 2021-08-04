County seeks input on ARPA spending

Beth Welbers
Geneseo Republic
Henry County Board is looking for input from residents regarding American Rescue Plan funds.

When was the last time you got a chance to tell the Government how to spend money?  

The Henry County Board is having an informational Town Hall for the community on spending the roughly $400,000 that has been allocated for the first of two payments to the county from the American Rescue Plan.  The second payment of $400,000 should arrive next summer. 

The Town Hall meeting, with a virtual option via Zoom, will be at the Henry County Courthouse Thursday August 19, from 5-6 PM, in the first floor courtroom.  Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions. Those unable to attend can contact the County Administration Office at 309-937-3400.

For those who choose a virtual option, https://zoom.us/j/3099373999  Meeting passcode 3999.   If meeting with the Zoom app, the Meeting ID is 309 937 3999 and the Passcode is 3999. 