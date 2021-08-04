Henry County RRLF aids Kewanee lawn care business

staff writer

With the Henry County Rural Revolving Loan Fund (RRLF) Board's recent approval of a $20,000 loan, John's Lawn Care of Kewanee, Illinois will soon renovate its newly-purchased building at 120 E Third Street in Kewanee. Owner John Rift wil use the funds for construction and materials to streamline his equipment storage, and provide his employees a break location and the business a formal office. The building, which is located in the enterprise zone and a tax increment financing (TIF) district, has been vacant for over two years. The RRLF loan thus allows the business to capitalize on other benefits, including waiver of building permits, a five year tax abatement on the improvements, as well as sales tax waivers on all building materials.

The Henry County Rural Revolving Loan Fund Program (RRLF) has made 87 loans totaling $4.97 million, which have in return created and retained 1,129 jobs in the Henry County, Illinois work force. The RRLF monies are available to any new or existing business within Henry County. For more information on the Henry County RRLF Program contact Jim Kelly, Henry County Economic Development Director and RRLF Loan Operator, at the Henry County Courthouse, (309) 937-3410