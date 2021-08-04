Tell us the Best Place to Work in Henry County

Thought we might try something just a little interactive, here in the dog days of summer.

Henry County is full of wonderful places that make interesting things, or provide necessary and unique services. The longer I work here, the more fascinating things I find out about this area.

Will be putting this out on Facebook and on the Republic website, www.geneseorepublic.com and I'm requesting readers to nominate your workplace for the "Best Place to Work in Henry County". Most votes for the business wins. Just drop it right to bwelbers@geneseorepublic.com since the website doesn't allow comments.

Being a weekly regional paper, we don't have a big budget for a huge trophy or anything like that, what I will do is a profile on the business, and comments from the nominators, and don't forget bragging rights.