Ridgewood Pharmacy opens in Cambridge

After more than two years, Cambridge now has a pharmacy.

Jeff and Donna Merideth are the owners and operators of RidgeWood Pharmacy which recently opened at 103 North Prospect in downtown Cambridge.

The pharmacy is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. when it is closed during the lunch hour; and from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, call the pharmacy at 309-937-1700.

The Merideth couple, both registered pharmacists, also own and operate pharmacies in Silvis and Alpha. Between the two of them, the couple has about 60 years of independent pharmacy experience, Donna Merideth said, explaining they opened the Illini Clinic Pharmacy in Silvis in 1992 and acquired the Alwood Pharmacy in Alpha in 2017….”The people in those communities have really welcomed us and we look forward to building similar relationships with the Cambridge community,” she said.

She said she and her husband were contacted about the need for a pharmacy in Cambridge.

They began the process of opening RidgeWood Pharmacy in Cambridge about two years ago and Merideth said, “Because of Covid, we were faced with lots of challenges with licensing and contracting issues. Jeff and I have a passion for building personal relationships with our customers and providing them with good customer service.”

“Our pharmacies are located in smaller communities and we appreciate the loyalty and support of the communities because without that, we would not be able to survive,” she said.

In addition to prescription service, RidgeWood Pharmacy also offers a large selection of over-the-counter medications, gifts (including Willow Tree) and cards, Fannie Mae candies and compliance packaging.

“We also offer vaccinations, but ask that anyone wanting a vaccine call in advance to schedule an appointment,” Merideth said.